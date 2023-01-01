Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,709,800 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 5,323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 312.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CJREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

