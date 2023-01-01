Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Insider Activity

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 49.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

