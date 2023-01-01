Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $184.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 1 year low of $125.87 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

