Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.90 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $91.94 million and $7.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.