Creditcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.53 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $93.98 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010900 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
