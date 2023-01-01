Critical Contrast: Modiv (NYSE:MDV) versus CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -11.27% 1.23% 0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.2% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Modiv and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 60.83%. Given Modiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 2.47 -$440,000.00 ($1.39) -8.63 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.25 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.33

Modiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

