Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $9.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

