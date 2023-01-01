Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

