CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 515,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS stock remained flat at $57.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.84. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

