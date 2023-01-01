CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,094.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVMF shares. Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €52.00 ($55.32) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($79.79) to €77.00 ($81.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

