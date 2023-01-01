Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Stock Down 1.0 %

Curis stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,634,442 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

