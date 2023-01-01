CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $71,582.57 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

