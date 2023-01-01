DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.83 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00014459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $76.83 million and $38,379.17 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.30 or 0.02926248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.36 or 0.29523650 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,992,388 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.39876585 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,676.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.