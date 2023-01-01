DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0434 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $993,799.86 and $399.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00111165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00188296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,906 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.