DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $993,087.07 and approximately $406.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00111229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00191469 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00039431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,719 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

