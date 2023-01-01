Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Definitive Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ DH traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 853,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
