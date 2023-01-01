DEI Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $8,644.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00427227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018068 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

