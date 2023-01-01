Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

DSNY stock remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

