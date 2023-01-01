Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $40.04.
About Deutsche Wohnen
