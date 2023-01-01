dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $204.89 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $204.89 million and approximately $2,503.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00427227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000241 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99856247 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,344.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.