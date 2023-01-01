Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 311,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

