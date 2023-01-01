Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 142,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. 2,055,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

