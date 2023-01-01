Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. 2,233,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,346. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91.

