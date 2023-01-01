Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,549 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

MDT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,274. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

