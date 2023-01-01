Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

