Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,612. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

