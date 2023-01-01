Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 114.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in MetLife by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $72.37. 2,444,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

