Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,030,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,430,916. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.