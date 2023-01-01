DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 310,625 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

