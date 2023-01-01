EAC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.67 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $7,278.42 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03933726 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,665.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

