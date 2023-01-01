EAC Trading 31.5% Lower This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. EAC has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $9,010.24 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00427727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03933726 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,665.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

