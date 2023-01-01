ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 170,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,889. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

