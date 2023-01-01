ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 170,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,889. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.