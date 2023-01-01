Efforce Hits 24 Hour Volume of $231,485.46 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $231,485.46 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

