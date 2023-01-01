eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 307,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,458. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in eHealth by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eHealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

