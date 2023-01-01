Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

