Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $35.85 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $17,632.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,268,649 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.