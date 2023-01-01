Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.