Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.50 ($19.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Engie from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Engie from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.30 ($19.47) to €18.20 ($19.36) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Down 0.8 %

Engie stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,591. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.