EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 10,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 138,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,603,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 337,017 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 1,289,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.64. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.