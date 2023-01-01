Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 62,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

