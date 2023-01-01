Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in December

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

EGLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 464,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,617. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

