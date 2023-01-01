Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ERLFF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.11. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.