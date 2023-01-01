Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 330,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ENVB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 211,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

