EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EnWave Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 65,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
EnWave Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.