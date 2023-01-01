EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EnWave Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 65,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

