Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 231,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.