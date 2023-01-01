EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $934.59 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. EOS has a market capitalization of $934.59 million and $44.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00005233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004317 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004829 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,592,863 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,592,862 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

