ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $123.77 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037247 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00796388 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $208.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.