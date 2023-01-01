Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $75.08 million and $1.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00428119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00894095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00095033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00585937 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00249562 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,192,005 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.