Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.