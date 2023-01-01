ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $2.96

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00017865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $319.35 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,794,097 coins and its circulating supply is 107,793,637 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,782,189.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.95522022 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $12,050,855.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

